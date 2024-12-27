Iran, Tajikistan stress implementation of customs agreements

Alireza Haghighian, Iran's Ambassador to Tajikistan, met with Khurshed Karimzoda, Head of the Customs Service of the Republic of Tajikistan, discussing strategies for developing cooperation and facilitating customs administrative affairs.

Referring to the developing trend of relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Haghighian highlighted the important role of customs in increasing trade exchanges between the two countries.

Karimzoda considered the ongoing cooperation between the customs of the two countries to have increased trade exchanges, saying that the exchange of information and documents of goods electronically is effective in streamlining and facilitating affairs.

He announced the readiness of the Tajik Customs to expand and strengthen specialized cooperation with Iran.

The two sides emphasized the implementation of the provisions of the signed memorandums of understanding and preparation and signing of the necessary protocols to streamline customs affairs.

SD/6328947