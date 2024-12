The new package of aid to Kiev includes a significant amount of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and the HAWK air defense system, AP reported.

It also will provide Stinger missiles and 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds.

The officials, who said they expect the announcement to be made on Monday, spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, the agency noted.

MP/