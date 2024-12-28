Iran Armed Forces ready to decisively respond to any threat

General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on the occasion of the 'Dey 9 Epic'.

"History does not forget the epics of resistance," the statement reads, adding that the Dey 9 Epic is the manifestation of the will and efforts that spontaneously recorded a huge movement in history.

The people and the velayat-e faqih (rule by the supreme religious jurisprudent), are the main and inseparable pillars of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and relying on these two pillars, the Islamic establishment has been able to achieve many ideals and overcome difficulties, it added.

Saying that the US and child-killing Zionist regime did not spare any efforts to prevent the Islamic Revolution and its ideals, the statement added that by God's grace, with the wisdom of the Iranian people, their plots failed.

it further underlined that the recent events in the region, especially the developments in Syria, show the continuation of the hostility of global arrogance led by the great evil criminal US government.

"There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan."

It is obvious that the US-led domination system in the West Asian region is seeking to realize its evil goals, including looting resources and imprisoning Muslims, and currently considers the holy establishment of the Islamic Republic to be the biggest obstacle against its cruelty and crime, it said, continuing, "By the grace of God, they will not achieve anything in Syria either."

The powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with all their strength and full readiness, using all their experiences and the latest defense achievements, will not spare any effort to defend and maintain the security of the country's borders, and are always ready to respond decisively to any threat and aggression, it concluded.

