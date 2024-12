Saravi claimed three gold medals in the current year.

The 97 kg Iranian wrestler seized gold in the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek.

Saravi also won a gold medal in the Ranking Series and another gold in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Saravi won a total of 11 matches in 2024, recorded no loss, and finished the year with 73 points.

SD/TSN