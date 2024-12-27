  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2024, 9:29 AM

Baghaei:

UN inaction against Israeli crimes counters UN Charter

UN inaction against Israeli crimes counters UN Charter

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) –  Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman considered the inaction of the UN against the growing crimes and violations of the Zionists to be contrary to the responsibilities and duties of this organization according to the UN Charter.

Baghaei strongly condemned the military aggression of the Zionist regime on Sana'a International Airport and Hodeidah Port facilities and the destruction of energy production infrastructures in Yemen.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman considered these attacks, which were designed and carried out with the support and complicity of the US and the UK, to be a violation of all international rules and norms, especially the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and the inaction of the United Nations in response to the increasing violations and crimes of the Zionist regime is contrary to the responsibilities and duties of this organization according to the United Nations Charter.

MNA/

News ID 226073
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News