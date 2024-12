Around 80 migrants were on board the vessel heading for Spain, with “25 young Malians unfortunately identified among the victims,” the government said in a statement.

Eleven people were rescued, nine of whom were from Mali, it said in the statement, which cited embassies in the region, officials, victims’ families, and survivors.

Thousands of migrants attempt perilous sea crossings from African shores each year in hopes of reaching Europe, often in flimsy makeshift vessels.

MNA/