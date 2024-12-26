  1. Politics
Dec 26, 2024

Iran interested in expanding Tehran-Baku interactions

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart expressed Tehran's readiness to expand interactions with Baku.

Pezeshkian held a phone call with Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

During the phone conversation, the Iranian president said that Tehran is seeking to expand interactions with Baku and invited Aliyev to visit Iran.

He also extended condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan over the recent tragic plane crash incident.

Azerbaijan on Thursday observed a day of mourning for the victims of a plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people and injured 29 survivors as an investigation got underway. 

