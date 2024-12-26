  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 26, 2024, 9:31 PM

22 killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen

22 killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Media sources announced that the attacks of the Zionist regime on Yemen resulted in the martyrdom of 5 people, the wounding of 17 people and the disappearance of 3 others.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack of the Zionist regime army on Sana'a airport was carried out during the presence of 2 UN officials in the area.

According to the initial reports, one of the injured at Sana'a airport was the co-pilot of the United Nations plane, and 2 of the martyrs were also airport employees.

Reports also suggested that a group of patients present in the airport hall were targeted in the Israeli attack.

Zionist media sources claimed that 100 Zionist fighter jets participated in the attack.

MP/

News ID 226069

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News