22 killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen

Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack of the Zionist regime army on Sana'a airport was carried out during the presence of 2 UN officials in the area.

According to the initial reports, one of the injured at Sana'a airport was the co-pilot of the United Nations plane, and 2 of the martyrs were also airport employees.

Reports also suggested that a group of patients present in the airport hall were targeted in the Israeli attack.

Zionist media sources claimed that 100 Zionist fighter jets participated in the attack.

MP/