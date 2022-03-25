Agreement within reach if US shows goodwill: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut, capital of Lebanon and reiterated, “We are ready for reaching a good, strong, and sustainable agreement, which is close to reach, if the US acts rationally, but not at cost of breaching Iran’s redlines.”

“We exchanged viewpoints on Vienna negotiations. We believe instead of playing with the time, playing with the words, and wasting time, the American side should act rationally and adopt an appropriate approach,” Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

He said that if an agreement is reached the entire regional countries will benefit from it.

“On termination of sanctions, we are still quite close to the end line,” added the Iranian foreign minister.

Turing to the lingering Palestinian dilemma, Amir-Abdollahian said, “While considering the resistance option as the only right way towards the establishment of a solid Palestinian government, we believe holding a referendum in which the entire original residents of Palestine, including the Muslims, Jews, and the Christians will vote directly, can draw the future of Palestine.”

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran will construct two electricity power plants in Lebanon

Turning to Iranian-Saudi talks, Amir-Abdollahian said, “We still welcome naturalizing full diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.”

He also referred to the initial agreement with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on solving Lebanon’s electricity power shortage by construction of two electricity power plants in Lebanon.

