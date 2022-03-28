Iran, Qatar stress expanding Tehran-Doha relations

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments and bilateral ties.

Kharrazi stressed the need for strengthening Tehran-Doha bilateral ties.

Qatari foreign minister, for his part, emphasized the need to expand and strengthen Iran-Qatar relations, as well as the need for resolving regional issues through regional dialogue.

Emphasizing the importance of Iran's presence in the Doha Forum, the Qatari top diplomat stressed the importance and necessity of continuing meetings and consultations between the officials of Iran and Qatar.

