Why do we celebrate Quds Day?

The issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, Palestine, and the crimes of the Zionist occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories have occupied the minds of all freedom advocates worldwide, especially Muslims and lovers of freedom in the Islamic world, ever since the Zionist regime settled in Jerusalem and other Palestinian cities, seizing the land by force, displacing people from their homes, and invading Palestinian territories and neighboring countries.

According to Islamic principles, Muslims must not ignore this issue or remain silent in the face of any act of coercion against Muslims or even humanity as a whole.

For this reason, the late Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as Quds Day—a day when the people of the Islamic Republic and other Islamic countries, as well as the free people of the world, hold rallies and demonstrations to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Quds Day was first commemorated in the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979. Since then, the world has heard the voices of support for Jerusalem, and programs marking this occasion have been held annually in different parts of the world.

Every year, the International Quds Day is observed spontaneously and by the masses across the globe. In Iran, in particular, commemorating this day has led to immense pressure from countries that support the Zionist entity. Iran has faced unprecedented international, European, and American sanctions, unparalleled in history, solely to force it to abandon its stance on Jerusalem and Palestine.

The world has not only remained silent but has also seen many countries normalize relations with the Zionist entity and establish diplomatic ties at the expense of the Palestinian people. However, Quds Day marches have delivered a powerful message to this oppressed nation from Iran and influential countries in the region and the world: their people will never forget Palestine, will continue to support it, and will not waver until the ultimate goal is achieved—liberation, no matter the cost.

The commemoration of International Quds Day is a global declaration of the free nations’ disgust with the Zionist regime and its oppression. It reinforces annual support for the oppressed Palestinian people so that the whole world hears this cry and recognizes that oppression has taken place in this corner of the world—Palestine—and that it must be fought.

Despite the continued repression of pro-Palestinian voices in the West and the banning of demonstrations in several countries after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, this does not mean that disavowing the Zionist regime and its allies should stop. Nor should there be any hesitation in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people. Instead, alternative methods must be explored to convey the message of Quds Day—even beyond the last Friday of Ramadan.

One such platform is the media, cyberspace, and penetrating the security apparatus of the Zionist entity. In this way, if every person promotes a campaign or a hashtag, expresses their outrage, and amplifies their voice in the digital space, Quds Day will achieve its purpose.

According to reports, the Zionist entity itself anticipates that this year’s International Quds Day will witness a coordinated cyberattack against it by activists from around the world. Hebrew newspapers have claimed that Iran is the origin of this attack.

These reports, citing a cybersecurity agency specializing in cyber warfare, suggest that the targets of these attacks are not just websites but also attempts to destroy the information systems of Israeli security agencies.

Yes, cyberspace and social media can be powerful tools for delivering the message of Quds Day to the world. The digital space has a vast audience, and without censorship, this cry for justice can reach global ears. In reality, commemorating International Quds Day is a duty that must be fulfilled.

The United States and the Zionist occupation have always sought opportunities to expand their aggression and have never given up—sometimes through proposing peace and settlements, other times through threats and coercion. However, this American-Zionist axis must understand that the resistance of the people and their presence in the struggle, along with their expressions of outrage, can thwart U.S. and Zionist schemes—just as the so-called “Deal of the Century” and, more recently, the so-called “New Middle East” plan, which emerged before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, were defeated.

The resistance of the people must be strengthened and expanded. The presence of freedom-loving individuals worldwide and continued opposition to the Zionist regime and the United States can further complicate their plans and prevent global arrogance from achieving victory.

Quds Day is not just a symbolic occasion—it is a continuous call to awaken the world’s conscience and a clear message that Palestine is not alone. Resistance is not merely a choice but the destiny of a nation that refuses to submit. The Palestinian people, despite killings, sieges, and conspiracies, have proven that they are unbreakable. They do not wait for international resolutions or fake sympathy but rather rely on the blood of their martyrs and the patience of their generations until the promise of liberation is fulfilled.

In the face of normalization and liquidation projects, the equation of the struggle remains unchanged: occupation is doomed to vanish, resistance will endure, and Palestine will return—no matter how long it takes.

