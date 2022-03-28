Kharrazi calls for guarantees, lifting of bans before deal

The head of Iran's Strategic Foreign Relations Council Seyed Kamal Kharrazi made the comments in a meeting with Lebanese prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2022 in the Qatari capital on Monday.

Kharrazi, who was the former Iranian foreign minister and currently an advisor to Iran's Leader pointed to the Vienna talks and said that the issues of assurances and removal of sanctions need to be resolved before an agreement on the JCPOA, adding that resolving those issues hinges on the US political will.

The solution to the Lebanese problems is to put an end to foreign meddling and hold internal talks, the Iranian diplomat further said on the situation in Lebanon.

Mikati for his part expressed hope for the lifting of sanctions against Iran, stating that with the lifting of sanctions, Iran will have the opportunity to play a strong role in the region's economy.

He also described the problems facing Lebanon and called for maintaining national unity in Lebanon as his top priority.

KI/IRN84698088