Armenia PM felicites Leader, Pres. Raeisi on Nowruz arrival

In separate messages, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, congratulated the arrival of the Iranian New Year and Nowruz celebrations to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Raieisi.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the sincere nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the arrival of Nowruz," Pashinyan said in his message to Iran's Leader,

"I wish the coming year will be extremely fruitful and peaceful for the sincere people of Iran," he added.

He also expressed satisfaction that the relations between Iran and Armenia have a thousand-year history, saying that the relations have been formed in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.

In his message to Raeisi, he also congratulated Nowruz and expressed hope that the new year will be accompanied by lasting peace and new achievements for Iran.

