JCPOA modifications must be done in favor of Iran if needed

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that if the JCPOA needs any modifications, they must be done in favor of Iran, not the US.

The Leader noted that today the situation has changed in favor of Iran thanks to its improvements in various sectors but the US conditions are much worse than five to six years ago.

"If the JCPOA needs any modifications, they must be done in favor of Iran, not the US," he said.

The Leader noted that there is no hurry regarding the JCPOA issue.

Region needs dialogue more than ever: Khatibzadeh

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said the region needs to negotiate and shape inclusive regional arrangements more than ever.

In a tweet on Sunday, he wrote, "Saudi Arabia issued a statement on behalf of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, in which it made accusations against Iran."

"Iran recently responded to the message of the Emir of Qatar, that the Qatari foreign minister carried to Tehran, to stress the necessity of regional dialogue," he wrote.

"Currently, our region is in need of dialogue and the establishment of comprehensive regional arrangements more than ever before," he added.

Iran receives 2nd Indian consignment to equip Chabahar port

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Sistan and Baluchestan informed of the arrival of the 2nd consignment of the strategic equipment by the Indian company to Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar.

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Sistan and Baluchestan province Behrouz Aghaei said the equipment includes two 100-ton coast cranes worth $7.5 million, which arrived in the port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar in the early hours of this morning.

Armenian senior officials congratulate Leader, Rouhani

The President and the Prime Minister of Armenia sent separate messages to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian President, congratulating the arrival of Nowruz.

President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, in his message to Ayatollah Khamenei, expressed hope that the New Year will be a year of political and economic success for the Iranian nation.

Regional counterparts receive Ghalibaf’s Nowruz felicitation

In separate messages, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulates his counterparts in regional countries.

He sent separate messages to the speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan, and congratulated the arrival of the ancient holidays of Nowruz.

Ghalibaf noted that the Covid-19 can be eradicated through the empathy and constructive cooperation of governments and parliaments in regional countries.

1 killed, 3 injured in terrorist blast in SE Iran

The Quds Regional Headquarters of the IRGC issued a statement announcing a terrorist incident in the city of Saravan with one dead and three wounded.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the public relations office of the Quds Regional Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that in a terrorist attack that took place Sunday at 9:30 a.m local time in one of the squares in Saravan in Sistan and Baluchistan, southeast Iran, 1 killed and three others wounded.

One of the injured in this incident was a woman, the statement added.

Defense min. congratulates regional counterparts on Nowruz

Iran’s Minister of Defense congratulated his counterparts in friend and neighboring countries in the region on the arrival of Nowruz.

In separate Nowruz messages, Brigadier General Amir Hatami congratulated the ministers of defense and armed forces of Turkey, India, Iraq, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

In these congratulatory messages, the Minister of Defense wished a year full of unity and solidarity, accompanied by peace and tranquility, free from any virus and disease, violence, and war for all the people of the world, and especially for the people of the region.

