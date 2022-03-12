  1. Sports
4 Iranian karatekas to participate in 2022 US world games

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Four Iranian karatekas have secured a place in the Birmingham World Games 2022, according to a statement by the World Karate Federation (WKF).

According to the list of participants to the World Games 2022 released by the World Karate Federation (WKF), Zabihollah Pourshib in the category of -84 kg, Sajjad Ganjzadeh in +84 kg, Bahman Asgari -75 kg and Hamideh Abbasali +68 kg have received the ticket to compete at Birmingham World Games 2022.

The World Games will be held on July 7 - 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Eight top karatekas in each category will compete against each other at the World Games. A total of 96 Karatekas from five continents will participate in the games.

The World Games is led by the International World Games Association (IWGA), a non-profit organization that is composed of 37 International Sports Federations and recognized by The International Olympic Committee (IOC).

