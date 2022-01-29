20 female athletes to take part at Brazilian Deaflympics

Zahra Davoodi, the vice president of the women's department of the Iranian Federation of the Deaf Sports told Iranian media that deaf sportswomen will take part at Deaflympics in Brazil in taekwondo, karate, archery and athletics fields of sports.

Davoodi added that at the request of the Brazilian Deafolympics authorities, the pumice, kata, and team committee competitions were eliminated from the taekwondo and karate contests, so Iran will dispatch sportswomen in the individual section.

She also said there have been two training camps held for the deaf sportswomen so far and there will be more of these caps before the Brazilian event.

The Brazilian Confederation of Sports for the Deaf (CBDS) said on its website that as many as 40 delegations from 23 countries will participate in the 24th Summer Deaflympics between January 15th and 17th.

