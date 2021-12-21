  1. Sports
Dec 21, 2021, 8:40 PM

Iranian karatekas add 6 bronzes to tally at Asian event

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Iranian karate practitioners added 6 more bronze medals to Iran's tally on the fourt day of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan.

The 2021 Asian Karate Championships in all age categories (cadets, juniors, U23 and seniors) in kata and kumite started on Saturday morning in Almaty, Kazakhstan. 

At the end of the fourth day of event, the Iranian karate practitioners added 6 bronze medals to Iran's tally to help their country still remain at the top with a total of 32 medals so far.

Iranians have so far won 13 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze medals to stand at the top of the table of competition at the end of the fourth day, followed by Khazkhestan with 27 medals and Kuwait with 12 medals.

The 2021 Asian Karate Championships are the 17th edition of the Senior Asian Karate Championship and 19th edition of the Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships and are being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 19 to 22, December 2021.

