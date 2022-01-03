5 Karatekas from Qazvin gained high rankings in world

Secretary of Qazvin province's Board of Karate, Hamidreza Davari said that in the men's section, Bahman Asgari in the weight category of -75 kg with 5,647 points ranked third and Ali Asghar Asiabari with 2,790 points ranked tenth in the world by the World Karate Federation.

Davari also said that Bahman Asgari, who previously ranked first in the world, despite being absent from international competitions for several months due to suspension, moved two steps lower in the world ranking now.

He also added that Majid Hassannia in -61 kg is in the 21st place and Amir Reza Mirzaei in -67 kg ranks 41st.

In the women's section, Leila Borjali, also from Qazvini in the weight category of 68 kg, ranked 62nd place.

JB/IRN84600604