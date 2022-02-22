Netherlands invites Iran's Karate team to hold joint camp

The Iranian national Karate team is facing several important events such as the Asian matches, the Asian Championship matches, the matches of Islamic countries, and several others.

The Iranian Karate Federation is deciding on the invitation, and if the conditions are right, Iran's national karate team will leave for the Netherlands on April 9.

The second round of the World League competitions will kick off in Portugal's Porto on April 22, 2022.

The Iranian karatekas will leave Rotterdam for Porto if the Federation's technical staff and related officials confirm.

