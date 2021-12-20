Iranian karatekas continue to win medals in Asian event

On the third day of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 hosted by Kazakhstan, Iranian Karate practitioners bagged 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals for Iran.

The Iranian Karate team has so far won an overall of 13 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze at the end of the third day of the competition.

The 2021 Asian Karate Championships are the 17th edition of the Senior Asian Karate Championship and 19th edition of the Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships and are being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 19 to 22, December 2021.

