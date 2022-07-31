Iran’s sports min. to attend opening ceremony of ISG

The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games will officially begin in Turkey’s Konya on Tuesday, August 9.

During his three-day visit to Konya, south of Ankara, the Iranian Minister of Sports, in addition to participating in the opening ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity games, will visit the competition of some representatives of the country.

Iran's sports caravan will attend this round of competitions with 169 male athletes and 110 female athletes in 17 courses.

Asghar Rahimi will head the caravan of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

