Iranians win four medals at Karate 1-Premier League

In the Female Kumite under-50kg category, Yorgelis Salazar of Venezuela won the gold medal after beating her Iranian rival Sara Bahmanyar 5-0 in the final match, Tehran Times reported.

Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh also seized a silver medal after being defeated by Nurkanat Azhikanov of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the final match of the Male Kumite under-75kg.

Zabiollah Poorshab and Taravat Khaksar also claimed two bronze medals at the event.

Poorshab wonthe bronze medal in the Male Kumite -84 Kg, while Khaksar collected a bronze in the Female Kumite -55 Kg.

The competition brought a total of 350 athletes from 58 countries in Baku, Azerbaijan from Sept. 2 to 4.