According to the published ranking published by the World Karate Federation, Zabihollah Pourshib, the captain of the men's national team topped in the weight category -84 kg.

Pourshib gained 8437 points.

Another Iranina karateka Sajjad Ganjzadeh, who won a gold medal in the Olympics stood in second place in the weight category+84 kg with 5617 points. In the women's section, Hamideh Abbasali is in the third place with 5482 points in the weight +68 kg.

KI