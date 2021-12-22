Iran stands at top of Asian karate championships

On the final day of the Asian Karate Championships, the Iranian representatives added one gold and three silver medals in the individual division to Iran's tally.

The Iranian karate practitioner at different age groups at cadets, juniors, U23 and seniors in both kata and kumite collected 39 medals.

Iran won an overall of 14 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals to become the champions with a total of 39 medals.

The host country Kazakhstan became vice-champion with 32 medals, followed by Japan in third place with a total of 10 medals.

KI