Washington refuses to issue visa to Iran’s karate team

Iran’s karate team has been denied entry to the United States to compete in the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Fox News.

According to the report, the reasons for the ban are due to the Iranian karate team’s alleged direct ties to sanctions on the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

This is not the first time the US administration denies visas for Iranian athletes after the Biden administration refused to issue visas for the Iranian wrestling team despite the fact that the Iranian team had been invited by the American team.

