Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 8

Arman-e Melli:
JCPOA waiting for US desicion
Asia:
Oil, gas prices constantly rising
Aftab:
War may spread throughout whole Europe
Ebtekar:
Sooner ending of war benefit of nations: Raeisi
Russia's withdrawal from JCPOA media speculation: Spox.
Etemad:
Ukraine war getting scarier day by day
Etela'at:
FM: Iran won't let any external factor affect its interests
Laureates of 35th Khwarizmi International Award announced
Jam-e Jam:
Vienna talks waiting for US decision making
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Iran not to let any external factor affect Vienna talks
Shargh:
Iran waiting to hear Russia demands on Vienna talks
Kayhan:
Removing Iranian oil sanctions not a privilege anymore
Oil, gas prices highly rising
