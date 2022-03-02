  1. Iran
Mar 2, 2022, 8:40 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 2

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, March 2.

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says Iran support end of War in Ukraine

Asia:

UN Security Council impose arms embargo on Yemeni army

Aftab:

Tolerance of Russian economy in face of sanctions 

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Iran ready to reach agreement, but not to wait forever

Leader: Iran supports end of Ukraine war

Etemad:

Iran welcomes end of Ukraine war

Etela'at:

Leader: Opposition against war, destruction principled policy of Iran

Iran:

Leader: Iran opposes any war in any part of world

Kayhan:

Iran FM says US must make tough political decisions

Leader: Ukraine victim of US, Wests's policies

RHM/

News Code 184430
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184430/

