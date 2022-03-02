Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 2

Arman-e Melli:
Leader says Iran support end of War in Ukraine
Asia:
UN Security Council impose arms embargo on Yemeni army
Aftab:
Tolerance of Russian economy in face of sanctions
Ebtekar:
Khatibzadeh: Iran ready to reach agreement, but not to wait forever
Leader: Iran supports end of Ukraine war
Etemad:
Iran welcomes end of Ukraine war
Etela'at:
Leader: Opposition against war, destruction principled policy of Iran
Iran:
Leader: Iran opposes any war in any part of world
Kayhan:
Iran FM says US must make tough political decisions
Leader: Ukraine victim of US, Wests's policies
RHM/
