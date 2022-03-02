Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 2

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says Iran support end of War in Ukraine

Asia:

UN Security Council impose arms embargo on Yemeni army

Aftab:

Tolerance of Russian economy in face of sanctions

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Iran ready to reach agreement, but not to wait forever

Leader: Iran supports end of Ukraine war

Etemad:

Iran welcomes end of Ukraine war

Etela'at:

Leader: Opposition against war, destruction principled policy of Iran

Iran:

Leader: Iran opposes any war in any part of world

Kayhan:

Iran FM says US must make tough political decisions

Leader: Ukraine victim of US, Wests's policies

RHM/