Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 3

Asia:
Iranian female tennis player makes history again
Ebtekar:
Russia takes full control of Kherson, Russian airborne land in Kharkiv
Last efforts in Vienna talks underway
Etemad:
Ukraine resists Russian attacks
Etela'at:
Reaching agreement possible if West makes decisions
Javan:
Purpose of Vienna talks should not be lost
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Ukraine President describes negotiations with Russia waste of time
Lavrov: 3rd world war to be nuclear, catastrophic
Iran:
President issues orders to organize the auto industry
Gov. plans to cut off subsidiaries given to the wealthy
Shargh:
Kherson falls, street battels break out in Kharkiv
Kayhan:
Lots of countries seeking to buy Iranian vaccines
If West's interests are at stake, everything becomes political, even sports
