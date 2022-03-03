  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 3

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, March 3.

Asia:

Iranian female tennis player makes history again

Ebtekar:

Russia takes full control of Kherson, Russian airborne land in Kharkiv

Last efforts in Vienna talks underway

Etemad:

Ukraine resists Russian attacks

Etela'at:

Reaching agreement possible if West makes decisions

Javan:

Purpose of Vienna talks should not be lost

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Ukraine President describes negotiations with Russia waste of time

Lavrov: 3rd world war to be nuclear, catastrophic

Iran:

President issues orders to organize the auto industry

Gov. plans to cut off subsidiaries given to the wealthy 

Shargh:

Kherson falls, street battels break out in Kharkiv

Kayhan:

Lots of countries seeking to buy Iranian vaccines

If West's interests are at stake, everything becomes political, even sports

