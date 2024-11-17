CAIR condemns ‘Genocide Joe’ Biden’s support for Israel

CAIR, the US’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned President Biden’s inaction over the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

“While the world witnesses daily atrocities by Israel in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, ‘Genocide Joe’ Biden remains silent," CAIR said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime forces continue to use "American weapons and his administration’s support to slaughter civilians, destroy their homes and force their children to starve," it added.

CAIR said its statement follows reports from Gaza of “dogs feeding on corpses, a prominent Palestinian doctor tortured to death in an Israeli prison, the killing of a Palestinian journalist in an Israeli drone attack, the Israeli burning of a Gaza school storing aid supplies, an Israeli massacre at a school in Gaza, illegal Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian homes, and Israeli field executions in northern Gaza."

The reports of Israeli atrocities in Gaza come as Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said the situation in northern Gaza has become worse and now it resembles a “dystopian horror film.”

In an interview with German Die Zeit daily, Egeland said Palestinians are living in "endless" areas of destruction in Gaza.

"In Gaza City, we drove through endless areas of completely destroyed houses," Egeland said, adding that some refugees from the north of the region were now living in "those piles of rubble."

MA/Press TV