'Eclipse' to go on screen at German film festival

In its 18th international presence, 'Eclipse' will take part in the 28th Regensburg Short Film Week in Germany.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

Khorshid Cheraghipour, Paniz Esmaeili and Anita Bagheri are among the film's cast members.

The Regensburg Short Film Week has been an institution since 1994, providing good venues and audiences for short and alternative films. Each year has a handful of themes, retrospectives, and cinematic ideas that bind the films together. Occasionally students can find places for their films in the program, making this festival a big opportunity for local film directors and actors.

The 28th Regensburg Short Film Week will be held on March 18-27, 2022.

