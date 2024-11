Shahzada Khan, the mosque’s imam and a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, was injured in the blast, Amu TV reported.

Pakistani police confirmed the incident, attributing the explosion to an improvised explosive device (IED).

Authorities have not yet released further details, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

South Waziristan, part of Pakistan’s restive tribal areas, has long been a hotspot for militant activity, the report added.

