Foreign forces seeking to show regional states 'incapable'

Rear Admiral Shahram made the remarks among students and university lecturers of Lahore Navy War College in Pakistan on Sunday.

Turning to the key role of the sea in the global trade arena, Irani said that 90 percent of the global trade and business is done via sea so that the sea is effective in all aspects of the life of people living in coastal countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the special emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the significance of seas in preserving and maintaining national interests and added that the two countries of Iran and Pakistan play a leading role in this regard.

He reiterated that extra-regional forces cannot provide peace and security for the people of regional countries.

Not only these extra-regional forces cannot provide security for the people of the region, but also they are leaving no stone unturned to show regional countries ‘incapable’, he added.

It is certain that no country alone can ensure the security of a vast range of seas and it is necessary for countries of the region to make their utmost effort and cooperate and collaborate with each other in line with ensuring security, Rear Admira Irani noted.

