Increasing Iran Army Navy capability to realize global peace

Speaking in the welcoming ceremony of homegrown “Bayandor” Destroyer in Iran's Port Konarak on Monday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the increase of strategic capability of Iran’s Army Navy is in line with realizing objectives of global peace and providing security in the world’s economic lifeline.

Today, Iran’s Army Navy is so powerful and strong at international seas which enemies cannot dare wage unwise moves against the country, he emphasized.

He pointed to the naval drills which are carried out by Iran’s Army Navy and added, “When we launch a naval drill, in fact, we consider it like a full-fledged war and this shows Iran’s extreme power in protecting and defending its sea borders.”

Domestically-made “Bayandor” Destroyer docked at Iranian Konarak Port, southeast of Sistan and Baluchestan province, on Monday after 100 days of continuous navigation and traveling more than 16,000 nautical miles.

“Bayandor” Destroyer set sail from Iran’s port of Konarak on November 5 in the form of the 79th Naval Fleet with the aim of escorting merchant ships and oil tankers in order to protect the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international waters.

The destroyer left for the Gulf of Aden after attending the grand Zolfaghar Military Exercise of Iran’s Army Force.

