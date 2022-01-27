Iran’s Navy Force turned into a determinant force in region

Speaking in a local ceremony on Thursday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani Chief Commander Iran’s Army Navy Force said that Army Navy has become into a powerful and determinant force in the region.

Turning to the trilateral joint naval drill between Iran, China and Russia entitled “2022 Combined Maritime Security Belt”, held a couple of days ago in North Indian Ocean over an area as large as 17,000 square kilometers with the slogan of ‘Together for Peace and Security”, Rear Admiral Irani stated “As certian countries try to define a unipolar world system, the three independent states of Iran, Russia and China stand together, affecting all areas of regional geopolitics and forming a new hegemony.”

He then pointed to the significant position of Iran’s Army Navy in the region as determining force and added, “We have presented a model for the world that countries can establish global security together with mutual respect.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force referred to the special emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the use of artificial intelligence and stated that Iran’s Army Navy Force is seeking to be able to use artificial intelligence in naval sector effectively and bring country’s weapons and equipment to a level of capability in order to confront external threats optimally.

MA/5410044