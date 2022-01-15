  1. Iran
Jan 15, 2022, 2:20 PM

Navy cmdr.:

Establishing maritime security Iran's goal in southern waters

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Referring to the presence of the Army's Naval forces in open waters, Iran's Army-Navy Commander said that establishing maritime safety and security is one of the most important goals of such presence.

Speaking in a TV program on Friday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Iran army enjoys enough maritime capabilities to be present everywhere.

Providing security and safety for all vessels in open waters is a priority for Iran Army, he said, adding that demonstrating the authority of Iran as well as conveying the message of peace and friendship to all nations is another reason behind such presence.

Today, the maritime presence of the Army reaches about two thousand kilometers from the borders of Islamic Iran, he said, "But we plan to expand our presence to farther areas."

