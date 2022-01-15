Establishing maritime security Iran's goal in southern waters

Speaking in a TV program on Friday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Iran army enjoys enough maritime capabilities to be present everywhere.

Providing security and safety for all vessels in open waters is a priority for Iran Army, he said, adding that demonstrating the authority of Iran as well as conveying the message of peace and friendship to all nations is another reason behind such presence.

Today, the maritime presence of the Army reaches about two thousand kilometers from the borders of Islamic Iran, he said, "But we plan to expand our presence to farther areas."

