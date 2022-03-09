Iran Army Navy ready to carry out missions anywhere in world

Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks on Wednesday at a ceremony held in in the north of Iran to introduce the new commander of Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr.

"The power and might of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has increased so high that today the Americans and Europeans avoid facing it," the navy commander said.

He warned that it necessary to be vigilant against the conspiracies designed by the enemies.

Whenever we witnessed victory and success against the enemy's conspiracies, it became clear that behind this issue was insight, having a correct understanding of the issue, and whenever we were harmed, we realized that insight had been forgotten," the commander further said.

MNA