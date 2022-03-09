  1. Politics
Mar 9, 2022, 10:31 PM

Iran Army Navy commander:

Iran Army Navy ready to carry out missions anywhere in world

Iran Army Navy ready to carry out missions anywhere in world

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The Commander of the Iranian Army Navy said Wednesday that the navy has tried to carry out missions everywhere in the world with its upgraded military equipment and increasing its defense capability.

Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks on Wednesday at a ceremony held in in the north of Iran to introduce the new commander of Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr.

"The power and might of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has increased so high that today the Americans and Europeans avoid facing it," the navy commander said.

He warned that it necessary to be vigilant against the conspiracies designed by the enemies.

Whenever we witnessed victory and success against the enemy's conspiracies, it became clear that behind this issue was insight, having a correct understanding of the issue, and whenever we were harmed, we realized that insight had been forgotten," the commander further said.

MNA

News Code 184710
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184710/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News