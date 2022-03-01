Iran ready for any coop. with Pakistan Air Force

Unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran over the past 43 years are a source of blessing especially for the Armed Forces of the country including Army Air Force of Iran, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said.

He made the remarks in his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday during the third day of his official visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Pakistan Air Force commander said that his country is determined to expand and broaden cooperation with Iran in the relevant field.

It is hoped that more solidarity between Iran and Pakistan cooperation will develop cooperation between the two countries especially in military and air fields, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Vahedi pointed to the oppressive and cruel sanctions imposed against Iran over the past 43 years and said, “Despite sanctions, Iranian Army Air Force managed to gain salient achievements during these years in a way that the Air Force of the country is able to manufacture all parts and equipment needed.”

Air forces of Iran and Pakistan have made good progresses in various areas, he stressed.

Zaheer Ahmad Babar Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, for his part, said that Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran have long-standing religious, cultural and historical ties, which are reflected in the strong ties between the two air forces.

General Babar also reaffirmed his determination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan.

