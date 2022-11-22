Modern military equipment to join Army Navy

In a press conference on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that today the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran due to its scientific and industrial capabilities in the field of manufacturing all kinds of vessels and flight equipment as well as all kinds of strategic weaponry has a pivotal role in securing the region and world.

Pointing to the latest achievements of the Army Navy, Irani reiterated that for the first time, naval attack helicopters will be joined Iran’s Navy Army, which will greatly help naval operations, especially escorting vessels.

In the field of drones, Iran’s army navy will have up-to-date drones with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers, which means that Iran's Strategic Navy would cover at least a radius of more than 2,000 kilometers, and also it will enjoy strong maritime diplomacy in the fields of missile systems.

AMK/FNA14010901000098