'Damavand' destroyer to become operational soon: cmdr.

"We have made great achievements in the field of the naval fleet, navigation, vessels and submarine as well as in the fields of equipment and weapons," Admiral Irani told reporters on Saturday.

He pointed to the increase in the range of naval weapons and added, "In the missile field, we have increased the range. In the subsurface field, torpedoes have increased both accuracy and range. All this equipment has joined the naval fleet after completing the testing process."

"Damavand destroyer will come on stream soon and will become operational. In addition, in the sub-surface field, the construction of the Besat class submarine is advancing," the navy commander added.

"We have the construction of anti-submarine and demining helicopters on the agenda, which have been built by capable specialists, and their final testing stages have been completed and will soon join the Navy fleet," he said.

Admiral Irani also said that the combat fleets that are in charge of escorting ships are on a mission in international waters, adding that "Currently, the 80th Fleet of the Army of the Islamic Republic is stationed in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea region."

