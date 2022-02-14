Iran interior min., Pakistan PM hold talks on bilateral coop.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially the facilitation of trade at the common borders.

Heading a delegation, Ahmad Vahidi held a meeting with Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Palace in Islamabad.

The Iranian envoy Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and several Pakistani officials also attended the meeting.

Imran Khan stressed the importance of strengthening the security of the borders between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

Referring to his meeting with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit last September, Imran Khan called for strengthening cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various fields, especially facilitating trade at the joint borders.

He also pointed to the developments in Afghanistan, saying that the military solution has never been the way to solve the problems of Afghanistan and now the international community should play its role to save the Afghan people from a severe humanitarian and economic crisis.

Earlier on Monday, Vahidi who arrived in Islamabad met and held talks with the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Iranian minister also met with his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Iran's interior minister.

