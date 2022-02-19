Iran, Pakistan poised to broaden parliamentary ties

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Pakistan Qasim Khan Suri left Islamabad for Tehran at the head of a high-ranking parliamentary delegation on Saturday morning at the official invitation of Ali Nikzad Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament.

According to the scheduled program, Qasim Khan Suri will meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart and some officials of the country to discuss bilateral relations, strengthening economic, parliamentary and border relations.

This is the first official visit of Qasim Khan Suri to Iran as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistani. His visit to Tehran comes just days after Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi visited Pakistan.

In addition to visiting Tehran, Pakistani official will also visit the Iranian cities of Mashhad, Qom and Isfahan.

Yesterday, Qasim Khan Suri held talks with the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and said that Pakistan is committed to expanding cooperation with Iran.

