Tehran, Islamabad to strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation

The ministry in a statement after the visit of Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to Pakistan on Monday said the interior ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan discussed important issues, including the security situation in the region and the possibility of an escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The two sides exchanged views on effective strategies to prevent human trafficking and combat drug trafficking, while emphasizing the need to speed up the common border fencing project, the statement added.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also discussed the exchange of prisoners, as well as facilitating the movement of Pakistani pilgrims to religious cities in Iran.

Ahmad Vahidi also condemned recent terrorist acts in Pakistan and expressed regret over the escalation of terrorist incidents.

He then emphasized the need to strengthen close cooperation to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

Vahidi said that the elements and groups involved in the heinous acts of terrorism are the enemy of humanity.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan will never allow terrorist elements to use each others' territory and will form a joint working group to advance relations in various fields.

The Pakistani Interior Ministry added that the two sides agreed to increase the number of new border terminals and to establish joint border markets.

Pakistan minister of interior said a severe shortage of financial resources could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“The United Nations must help the Afghan people on humanitarian basis,” he said.

He added Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and for the welfare of the Afghan people.

