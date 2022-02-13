Iran interior minister to visit Pakistan for bilateral talks

Heading a delegation, Vahidi is set to travel to Islamabad at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will welcome the Iranian minister and his delegation at PAF Base Nur Khan.

Vahidi is scheduled to meet with senior Pakistani officials, including the country's Prime Minister and Interior Minister.

During the meeting between the Interior Ministers of Iran and Pakistan, issues related to strengthening border management and advancing the prisoner exchange agreement will be discussed.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Iran's interior minister.

