Iran, Pakistan discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

The two sides discussed the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, security developments in the region, border cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

The Iranian envoy Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the commander of the Iranian border police General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi and the Iranian military attaché in Pakistan colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour, as well as some Pakistani military and security officials, also attended the meeting.

Heading a delegation, Ahmad Vahidi arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Monday.

Upon his arrival, the Iranian minister met with his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Iran's interior minister.

