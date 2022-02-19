Tehran close friend, partner to Islamabad

Commenting on the visit of the Iranian Interior Minister to Islamabad in his weekly press conference, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stressed that his visit was an important visit and a part of constructive interaction with Tehran.

Iftikhar said that useful consultations were made and high-level meetings were held during his visit.

"We believe that this was part of a very constructive and fruitful dialogue and interaction between Pakistan and Iran," he added.

He went on to say that Pakistan will continue to engage with Iran with regards to the relevant mechanisms because Iran is a close friend and partner to Pakistan.

Heading a delegation, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi paid a visit to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad last week to intensify mutual cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

MP/IRN84654998