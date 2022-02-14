Iranian Interior Min meets Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, Vahid's travel to Islamabad is being held at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad welcomed the Iranian minister and his delegation at PAF Base Nur Khan.

Some senior Pakistani Interior Ministry officials and a group of Iranian diplomats also attended the ceremony.



During the one-day visit, Vahidi is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Iran's interior minister.

