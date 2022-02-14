Iran’s Interior Minister leaves Islamabad for Tehran

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini and senior officials of Pakistani interior ministry seen off the minister and his delegation at Nur-Khan Airbase Islamabad.

The Iranian Minister of Interior arrived in Islamabad on Monday to hold high-level talks with Pakistani officials to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Interior minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Iranian Ambassador welcomed Iran’s Interior Minister Vahidi upon his arrival at the airport.

Soon after his arrival, visiting Iran’s interior minister went to the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi to meet Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The ambassador of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guards Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi and Iranian military attaché Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour also attended the meeting.

Iran's Interior Minister then met with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad at a local hotel.

Later he met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad, during which, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen mutual cooperation, especially trade ties.

This was Ahmad Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran since his appointment.

