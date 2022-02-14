Enhanced coop. with Iran ‘vital for regional peace’

Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army in a statement on Monday said Ahmad Vahidi Interior Minister of Iran along with a delegation, visited Pakistan today and met with Pakistan Army Commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The geostrategic environment particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defense and security domains discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

Pakistan Army Commander said that enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbors is vital for peace and stability in the region.

He termed Pakistan - Iran Border as border of peace and friendship and stressed the need to collective effort for prevention of anti-security provocations along borders of the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

While acknowledging stability in Afghanistan as collective regional responsibility, visiting Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability, particularly humanitarian assistance being rendered to mitigate challenges faced people of Afghanistan.

Iran’s Minister of Interior and members of Iranian delegation left Islamabad for Tehran this evening after meeting with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan.

