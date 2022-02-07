Iran, Syria emphasize strengthening media coop.

In her meeting with Ahmad Noroozi Head of IRIB’s World Service in Damascus on Monday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Special Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban emphasized the need for more cooperation of Iran and Syria in media activities.

She said that media play a complementary role in politics and economics describign the compilation of new programs and ways for Western audiences ‘necessary’ with a focus on the quality of media content.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she pointed to nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 which is ongoing in Austrian capital of Vienna and stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran would come out victorious in nuclear talks

Iran’s Head of IRIB World Service, for his part, pointed out that Syria has a special place in Iranian media, adding, “Iran is confident that Syria will win the great war it has faced in the recent years.”

Stating that media is part of national security and main pillar of the government, Ahmad Noroozi added, “The media war that we are facing with the media empire of the West is a continuous war that will not stop and we must mobilize all our facilities to deal with it.”

