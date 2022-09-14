Syria goes through hardships in light of civilization

During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Lubanah Mshaweh at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Esmaeili said that the cultural Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Syria will be inked in the near future.

He added that Iran's Cultural Week will be held in Damascus in the coming weeks.

Iran and Syria have great capacities for mutual cultural and artistic cooperation based on deep historical commonalities, he underlined.

Esmaeili noted that during the meeting with the Syrian minister, the two sides stressed the full readiness of the two countries to deepen and expand artistic-cultural ties.

Referring to the developments in Syria in recent years, he underscored that on the one hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria have been confronting Zionism of Takfiri movements for many years as two friendly and brotherly countries, and on the other hand, the Syrians have passed through the difficulties of the past years relying on their deep civilizational roots.

Mshaweh, for her part, referred to the deep-rooted history and civilization ties between the two states, said adding that in the past years, invading Takfiri forces have once again brought Syria and Iran beside each other.

Pointing to the broad perspective of cultural ties between the two states, she noted that they are ready to boost the level of cultural and artistic ties between Syria and Iran to the highest possible level.

